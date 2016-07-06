July 6 Gongin Precision Industrial :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share (T$39,750,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 3

* Last date before book closure Aug. 4 with book closure period from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9

* Record date Aug. 9

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/46Me

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)