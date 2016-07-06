BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters strategic cooperation agreement with Gazprombank
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
July 6 Gongin Precision Industrial :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share (T$39,750,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 3
* Last date before book closure Aug. 4 with book closure period from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9
* Record date Aug. 9
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/46Me
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
* Says three shareholders including Li Dongsheng sign agreement to act in concert, with combined holdings of 12.28 percent in the company