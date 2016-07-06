July 6 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 180 percent-200 percent, or to be 63.3 million-67.8 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 50 percent-70 percent, or to be 33.9 million-38.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 22.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hfx7wn

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)