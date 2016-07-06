BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 INESA Intelligent Tech Inc.:
* Says it signs a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Beiyang
* The parties will cooperate in wisdom city construction field
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results