DERIVATIVES-DTCC on track for Q1 2018 blockchain CDS reporting
LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation plans to go live in the first quarter of 2018 with its blockchain-driven platform for credit default swaps reporting.
July 6 Avic Aviation High Technology Co., Ltd.:
* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 to be 16 million yuan to 20 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 32.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xLDi1o0z
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.