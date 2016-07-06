BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters strategic cooperation agreement with Gazprombank
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
July 6 Beyondsoft Corp :
* Says it will use 10 million yuan to set up a new wholly owned unit, which is engaged in development of software, based in Shandong
* Says a wholly owned investment management unit and a wholly owned technology partnership will jointly invest 55 million yuan to set up a technology firm in Beijing
* Says three shareholders including Li Dongsheng sign agreement to act in concert, with combined holdings of 12.28 percent in the company