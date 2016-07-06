BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Zhejiang Baoxiniao Garment Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay 2015 dividend on July 12
