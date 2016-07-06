July 6 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 87 percent to 57.3 percent, or to be 2 million yuan to 6.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 15.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/46XP

