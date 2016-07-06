DERIVATIVES-DTCC on track for Q1 2018 blockchain CDS reporting
LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation plans to go live in the first quarter of 2018 with its blockchain-driven platform for credit default swaps reporting.
July 6 Hna Innovation Hainan Co Ltd:
* Says it signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with four partners, jointly development of Jiulongshan Project
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gtli8VPS
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.