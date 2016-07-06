BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Anhui Anli Material Technology :
* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 26.1 million yuan to 33.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 26.1 million yuan
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results