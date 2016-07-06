BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 House Foods Group Inc :
* Says rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on House Foods Group at "A"
* Rating outlook stable
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uPv1g8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results