BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Sunbird Yacht :
* Says it completed fully acquiring Yiyang Zhonghai Shipyard Co Ltd on July 1 via private placement new share issuance
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/474J
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results