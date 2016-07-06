BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters strategic cooperation agreement with Gazprombank
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
July 6 FIC Global :
* Says its shares will stop being traded on Taiwan Stock Exchange from July 7
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/475M
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
* Says three shareholders including Li Dongsheng sign agreement to act in concert, with combined holdings of 12.28 percent in the company