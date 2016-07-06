BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 ShareHope Medicine :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$110,233,770 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 29
* Last date before book closure Aug. 30 with book closure period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4
* Record date Sep. 4
