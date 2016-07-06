BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2016 to increase by 560~590 pct, or to be 131.3 million yuan to 137.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of H1 in 2015 (19.9 million yuan)
