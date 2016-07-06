BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Senao International :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share (T$744,757,971 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 4
* Last date before book closure Aug. 5 with book closure period from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10
* Record date Aug. 10
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4786
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results