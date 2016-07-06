BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Camel Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will establish wholly owned unit in Chongqing, with a registration capital of 50 million yuan
* Says the new unit will mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of battery and parts business
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GM6zeZjK
