BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 TOBESOFT Co., Ltd. :
* Says it completes the issuance of its third convertible bonds as of July 6
* Says it raises proceeds of 5 billion won from the offering
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5vdmOhzn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018