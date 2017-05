July 6 Sosei Group Corp :

* Says Heptares Therapeutics, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Sosei Group Corporation, reported that it has been notified by its partner AstraZeneca that the first subject has been dosed with immuno-oncology candidate HTL1071 (AZD4635) in a Phase 1 clinical study, triggering a US$10 million payment from AstraZeneca

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SkSHDC

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)