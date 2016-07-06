July 6 Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 12

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/558YHqgu

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)