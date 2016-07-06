BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.16 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 12
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xLDiap2f
