BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 LIGHTRON FIBER-OPTIC DEVICES INC. :
* Says it will issue 853,242 shares of common stock through private placement
* Sets issue price at 5,860 won per share, to raise proceeds of 5 billion won for operations
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5JKnH1TV
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018