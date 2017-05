July 6 Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Says Zhang Lei applied to resign as chairman

* Says it appoints general manager Zheng Shaowei as chairman

* Says it appoints CFO Xiao Panwen as general manager

* Says it appoints Sun Shuqin as CFO

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7aR8FC

