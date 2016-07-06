July 6 Unitech Computer :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.25 per share (T$202,169,808 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 25

* Last date before book closure July 26 with book closure period from July 27 to July 31

* Record date July 31

* Payment date Aug. 12

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/47PJ

