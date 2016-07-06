BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Arcadyan Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$302,630,144 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 25
* Last date before book closure July 26 with book closure period from July 27 to July 31
* Record date July 31
* Payment date Aug. 19
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/47Qu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018