BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Haengnam China :
* Says it completes the issuance of its sixth convertible bonds as of July 6
* Says it raises proceeds of 500 million won from the offering
