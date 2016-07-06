BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Guochuang Software Co Ltd
* Guochuang Software's shares to debut trade in Shenzhen on July 8 - Shenzhen stock exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29mVOYu (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018