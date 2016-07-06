BRIEF-India's Globus Spirits March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 43.2 million rupees year ago
July 6 Wanda Cinema Line Corp
* Says box office revenue at 4.0 billion yuan ($597.93 million) in Jan-June, up 40.6 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29n1l0R
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6898 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.