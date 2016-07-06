July 6 Wistron Information Technology & Services :

* Says it will repurchase 2,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.6 percent stake) during the period from July 7 to Sep. 6

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$15 per share ~ T$27 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$512,454,368

