BRIEF-India's Globus Spirits March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 43.2 million rupees year ago
July 6 Fulgent Sun International Holding :
* Says it will issue 4 million new shares at T$43 per share
* Says the proceeds will be used to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.