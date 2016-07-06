BRIEF-Stillfront Group elects Annette Brodin Rampe as chairman of board of directors
* ANNETTE BRODIN RAMPE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
July 6 Ares International :
* Says it will pay div of T$1/share
* Ex-dividend date July 21
* Last date before book closure July 22 with book closure period from July 23 to July 27
* Record date July 27 and payment date Aug. 15
BANJUL, May 19 A Gambian court has issued international arrest warrants for two ex-soldiers suspected of murdering a journalist during the rule of former president Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile in January after 22 years of power marred by alleged human rights abuses.