BRIEF-India's Globus Spirits March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 43.2 million rupees year ago
July 6 San Fang Chemical Industry :
* Says it will pay cash div of T$1.7/share and stock div worth T$0.3/share
* Ex-dividend date July 28
* Last date before book closure July 31 with book closure period from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5
* Record date Aug. 5 and payment date from Aug. 25
Source text in Chinese:985.so/48ma
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.