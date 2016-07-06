BRIEF-Stillfront Group elects Annette Brodin Rampe as chairman of board of directors
* ANNETTE BRODIN RAMPE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says Wang Tingshan resigned as finance direcor
* Says it appoints Guan Huajian as finance direcor
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MFPXIl; goo.gl/iCTwj3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ANNETTE BRODIN RAMPE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BANJUL, May 19 A Gambian court has issued international arrest warrants for two ex-soldiers suspected of murdering a journalist during the rule of former president Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile in January after 22 years of power marred by alleged human rights abuses.