BRIEF-Fujian Zhangzhou Development to set up fund worth 500 mln yuan with partner
* Says it signs MOU to set up investment fund worth 500 million yuan ($72.59 million) with partner
July 6 Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on July 7
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29qvTwO
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signs MOU to set up investment fund worth 500 million yuan ($72.59 million) with partner
MANILA, May 19 A Philippine ban on smoking in public places received broad support on Friday, with anti-tobacco activists hailing it as a victory and some smokers saying they were now prepared to kick the habit.