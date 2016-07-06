July 6 Italian authorities are investigating
whether Procter & Gamble Co routed revenue through its
Swiss and other units to avoid paying taxes in the country,
Bloomberg reported.
The investigation is looking into whether P&G used units
such as Geneva-based Procter & Gamble International Operations
SA for the purpose, Bloomberg reported, citing two people
familiar with the probe. (bloom.bg/29irgat)
Italy's finance police in April started searching P&G's
offices in Rome, the report said, citing the people.
P&G was not immediately available for comment.
A small team of European Union officials is leading an
investigation that could force some of the world's biggest
companies, including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc
, to pay billions of euros in avoided taxes.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)