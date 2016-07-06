July 6 Italian authorities are investigating whether Procter & Gamble Co routed revenue through its Swiss and other units to avoid paying taxes in the country, Bloomberg reported.

The investigation is looking into whether P&G used units such as Geneva-based Procter & Gamble International Operations SA for the purpose, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the probe. (bloom.bg/29irgat)

Italy's finance police in April started searching P&G's offices in Rome, the report said, citing the people.

P&G was not immediately available for comment.

A small team of European Union officials is leading an investigation that could force some of the world's biggest companies, including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc , to pay billions of euros in avoided taxes. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)