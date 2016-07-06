(Adds company response)
July 6 Italian authorities are investigating
whether Procter & Gamble Co routed revenue through its
Swiss and other units to avoid paying taxes in the country,
Bloomberg reported.
The investigation is looking into whether P&G used units
such as Geneva-based Procter & Gamble International Operations
SA for the purpose, Bloomberg reported, citing two people
familiar with the probe. (bloom.bg/29irgat)
Italy's finance police in April started searching P&G's
offices in Rome, the report said, citing the people.
"We are cooperating fully with the authorities in this
particular case and do not have further information to share at
this time," P&G spokeswoman Jennifer Corso said in an email to
Reuters.
A small team of European Union officials is leading an
investigation that could force some of the world's biggest
companies, including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc
, to pay billions of euros in avoided taxes.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)