July 7 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc :

* Says its unit Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. to issue first and second series domestic subordinated unsecured bonds (With interest payment deferred terms) worth 200 billion yen in total

* Says the first series and second series bonds with maturity date on Aug. 8, 2046 and Aug. 8, 2076 respectively

* Says payment date on Aug. 8 and proceeds to be used as long-term investment funds and working capital

