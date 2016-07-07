BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
July 7 Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it established a wholly owned asset management subsidiary in Tibet on July 4
* Says the subsidiary with registered capital of 1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/a1aCWL
(Beijing Headline News)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss