BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m)
July 7 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :
* Says it to buy 34.5 stake in a Chongqing-based development co, 65 percent stake in a Yibin-based development co, and 100 percent stake in a Shandong-based development co and Beijing-based construction development co, from a Jinan-based group co, via shares issue
* Says it to buy 30 percent stake in a Chongqing-based property co from a Xinjiang-based investment co via shares issue
* Says transaction amount 8.73 billion yuan in total
* Says it to raise up to 8.73 billion yuan in total via private placement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2B4wJf
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2B4wJf
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7)