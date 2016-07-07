BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Beijing Centergate Technologies Holding Co Ltd :
* Says a Beijing-based property management center filed lawsuit to against a Beijing-based concrete subsidiary of the co, regarding housing lease contract dispute
* Says plaintiff demands defendant to move away and delivery the leased land to plaintiff and pay related land use fee
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8DDKQE
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: