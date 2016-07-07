BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd
* Says former staff in Shenzhen branch violated rules in handling bill business involving 3.2 billion yuan ($478.80 million)
* Says the accounts have been settled, and the bank did not suffer any losses
* Says authorities are investigating the matter
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29vRSUI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6834 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: