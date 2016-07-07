July 7 Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd

* Says former staff in Shenzhen branch violated rules in handling bill business involving 3.2 billion yuan ($478.80 million)

* Says the accounts have been settled, and the bank did not suffer any losses

* Says authorities are investigating the matter

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29vRSUI

