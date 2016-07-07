** Punjab National Bank rises as much as 4.3 pct to its highest since Dec 30, 2015

** Unit PNB Housing Finance files for a 25 bln rupees ($370.89 million) initial public offer (IPO)

** Proceeds from the IPO will be used towards augmenting company's capital base - PNB Housing Finance

** Indian state-run Punjab National Bank owns a 51 pct stake in PNB Housing, while Carlyle Group owns the rest - prospectus

** Post-IPO, PNB would continue to hold around 35-37 pct of the issued and paid-up share capital - prospectus

** PNB reported a $802 mln net loss in March quarter, and said a clean-up of its bad loans was not over yet

($1 = 67.4050 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)