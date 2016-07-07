BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Punjab National Bank rises as much as 4.3 pct to its highest since Dec 30, 2015
** Unit PNB Housing Finance files for a 25 bln rupees ($370.89 million) initial public offer (IPO)
** Proceeds from the IPO will be used towards augmenting company's capital base - PNB Housing Finance
** Indian state-run Punjab National Bank owns a 51 pct stake in PNB Housing, while Carlyle Group owns the rest - prospectus
** Post-IPO, PNB would continue to hold around 35-37 pct of the issued and paid-up share capital - prospectus
** PNB reported a $802 mln net loss in March quarter, and said a clean-up of its bad loans was not over yet
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade