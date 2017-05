U2 is the top-selling live act for U.S. summer 2017 -StubHub

LOS ANGELES, May 14 Veteran Irish rock band U2 is the top-selling live music act in the United States for summer 2017, ticket seller StubHub said on Sunday, outpacing pop acts such as Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga with a concert tour celebrating its seminal "Joshua Tree" album.