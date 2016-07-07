BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
July 7 Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co and Xiamen-based group co involve in a lawsuit filed by China Building Technique Group Co., Ltd. with Xiamen Xiang'An District People's Court, regarding construction project disputes
* Says plaintiff claimed that defendant to pay final payment of 8.7 million yuan and interest of 1 million yuan, as well as to bear litigation costs
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xVHtLSw0
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.