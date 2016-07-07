July 7 Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co., Ltd.:

* Says the co and Xiamen-based group co involve in a lawsuit filed by China Building Technique Group Co., Ltd. with Xiamen Xiang'An District People's Court, regarding construction project disputes

* Says plaintiff claimed that defendant to pay final payment of 8.7 million yuan and interest of 1 million yuan, as well as to bear litigation costs

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xVHtLSw0

