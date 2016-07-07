July 7 Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp
:
* Says it resolved to issue 428,260 new units by way of
domestic public offering(186,260 units) and the international
offering(242,000 units)
* Says subscription period and payment date are not
disclosed
* Says it resolved to issue 11,740 new units through private
placement
* Says subscription on Aug. 22 and payment on Aug. 23
* Says it will raise up to 35.49 billion yen in total and
the proceeds will be used for properties acquisition
