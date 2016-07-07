BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Jul 7 (Reuters) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.20 9.14 Net 4.48 4.48 To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8985.T
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: