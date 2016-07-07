July 7 Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co., Ltd:

* To pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on July 12 and cash dividend of $0.021357 per share (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on July 15

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13 for A shares and July 22 for B shares

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5lblPn1b

