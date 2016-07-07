BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
July 7 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 12
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GWth6aD6
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GWth6aD6
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss