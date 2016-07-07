BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
July 7 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd:
* Says establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary in Shanghai, with a registered capital of 50 million yuan
* The new subsidiary will be mainly engaged in provision of information technology service and software development business
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GfUXy7Hr
(Beijing Headline News)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss