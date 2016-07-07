BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
July 7 Shanghai Xuerong Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 13
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14
