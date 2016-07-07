BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
July 7 Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd
* Says it sold 1,101 vehicles in June, up 13.2 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29oJXI0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.